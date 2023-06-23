Night 3 of Miss Volunteer America Preliminary Rounds

JACKSON, TENN– The battle for the crown continues as we go into night three of the Miss Volunteer America Pageant. It’s the last night of the preliminary rounds and the competition heats up, as Saturday will begin eliminations.

The Miss Volunteer America Pageant goes into its last night of preliminary rounds Friday evening. After taking the stage, all 51 contestants will have completed the four categories: fitness and wellness, evening gown, talent, and an interview. Jacque Martineau, the national marketing director and outreach, says that the last two nights have been amazing.

“All of the girls have had an amazing time so far and I believe that the show has just been absolutely amazing,” said Martineau.

Martineau, a former pageant contestant herself says that at this point the girls are usually anxious to get to the last night, tired, and maybe disappointed if they didn’t win a preliminary round.

“We try to tell the girls, keep up your energy, stay strong, keep smiling because none of that means anything when they get to the top 15, its a clean slate,” said Martineau.

Saturday night the contestants will start being eliminated; dwindling down until there’s only one young lady left to claim the crown and the title as Miss Volunteer America.

Friday’s winner in fitness and wellness was Miss Volunteer Mississippi and the winner in talent was Miss Volunteer Missouri.