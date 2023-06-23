Production of ‘Happy Days’ now underway

MILAN, Tenn. — If you’re looking for something fun to do this summer, you can support local teens as they sing and dance back to the 1950s musical Happy Days.

The performance is presented by Nite Lite theatre.

The production will take place at the Milan middle school auditorium.

Organizers say the cast and crew have been working hard to make the show a success.

Performances will take place:

Saturday, June 24th at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25th at 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about the show and ticket information click here.