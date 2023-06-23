‘Shooting Hunger’ event aims to help kids in need

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — For those that love the smell of gunpowder and getting involved in a good cause, listen up!

Shooting Hunger, an event that has taken place in Tennessee for years, visited Huntingdon on Friday with many in attendance, along with their trusted shotgun.

“The game of sporting clays is essentially golf with a shotgun, so people go from station to station, they shoot 50 birds here today, and then shoot eight stations, and then it’s a total team score, and then we do a high overall shooter score and a runner up as well. And then we also give a $500 scholarship for the top youth shooter as well,” said Bryan Wright, Director Membership, TN Farm Bureau.

The event not only allows healthy competition, but also brings out the spirit of comradery as attendees come together for a bigger goal.

“What people don’t realize is that there’s actually just a lot of kids out there that don’t have enough money,” Wright said. “So what we do is we have three of these events across the year. This is our first one for this year. And when it’s all said and done, we take all the money, we put it into a pile, we divide it equally amongst all 95 counties.”

“And have invested over $2,600 per county last year to go towards the backpack programs throughout the State of Tennessee,” added Andrew Melton, Regional VP, Agricultural Lending.

Many teams came together for a shot in making a difference, even if they didn’t have as much experience as others.

“All across the board shooter. Shooters who have shot professionally, to those who are probably shooting a gun for the first time today,” Melton said. “So it’s a fun event. So, in fact, we’re going to get you out and let you shoot a gun today as well.”

Shooting was a lot of fun, but not as fun as seeing the faces of everyone who came to make a difference in the lives of kids here in Tennessee.

Click here for information on the following events in Middle and East Tennessee.

