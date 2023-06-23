The Ford Takeover brings out car enthusiasts

NORTHEAST JACKSON, Tenn. — It was a night perfect for car lovers, specifically Ford enthusiasts.

The Ford Takeover meet & greet was held Friday night at the Parkstone Grille in Jackson.

It comes ahead of two full days of all-ford insanity.

Friday there was an all-ford cruise and a dyno shootout.

Saturday there will be drag racing, a car show, a swap meet and so much more.

The Ford Takeover has been coming to the area for several years now, and organizers say it gets bigger and better each time.

“This is our 6th year. I wanted to bring something cool car wise to Jackson, something for people to do to have fun. You know, something unique… And this is kinda what its turned into,” said event organizer Caleb Richards.

Saturday gates open at the Jackson Dragway at 9 in the morning.