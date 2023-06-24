Food and fun brings local community members together

JACKSON, Tenn.—A BBQ festival returns to the Hub city.

The Jackson Entrepreneurs Market held their second annual BBQ Festival right here in Jackson located at the West Tennessee Farmers Market.

There was plenty of BBQ, shopping, activities for the kids, and more!

Jackson entrepreneur, Ebony Nichols tells us her favorite part of the festival.

“Seeing all of the families. The parents, the children playing and eating,” Nichols said.

Nichols, as well as the rest of the Jackson Entrepreneurs want to thank everyone for coming out and making this a great festival.

