Pride month celebration comes to a local park

OAKFIELD, Tenn.—Community members come together to celebrate Pride month.

Saturday, many gathered in Madison county to celebrate Pride month. This event was held at Pugh Bourne Park in Oakfield.

At the event, attendees could enjoy various booths, food, games, vendors, bounces houses, and more.

Kal Reasons, Co-founder of the West TN LGBTQ+ support, says the event is aimed to educate, empower, and enlighten the LGBTQ+ community.

“If you do not feel safe and you do not feel welcome, you do not feel loved, just know there is a community of people out there that are accepting and we want to see you there, we want you to be apart of our community and be able to be apart of experiences like this,” Reasons said.

Reasons also says they wanted to not only celebrate but support local businesses too.

For more local news stories, click here.