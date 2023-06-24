Storms Expected Sunday, Heat Advisory Will be in Effect

Good afternoon #WestTennessee ! Tonight will be mostly clear, with overnight lows in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the overnight hours around 2 AM, lingering for the rest of the day Sunday. WEEKEND FORECAST:

SUNDAY FORECAST:

The SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) has been expanded to encompass the Mid-South for Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. Primary threats are damaging winds and large hail. A couple of brief tornadoes are also possible.

Also, as temperatures will near the mid 90’s, a HEAT ADVISORY will also be in effect from 10 AM- 8PM, affecting most counties in West TN.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

TOMORROW:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

