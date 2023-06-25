Ball tournament continues despite hot temps

JACKSON, Tenn.—A local ball tournament continues amid the heat.

Today was hot… and many are having to make changes to compensate for the heat.

The Slim Chicken’s Summer Smash baseball tournament wrapped up today.









Due to the heat, umpires got extra breaks and the games were shortened.

There were 75 teams in all involved, 20 of which were out of state teams and 14 of those were from Middle Tennessee.

In the tournament, there were 6 states represented, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

For more local news happening in West TN, click here.