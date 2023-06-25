Local farm hosts final day of its popular festival

HURON, Tenn.—Many came together to enjoy a day in the sun with a side of sunflowers.

Sunset Valley Farms held their third annual Sweet Corn and Sunflower Festival.

This is one of four festivals the farm has in the various seasons throughout the year.







At the festival, attendees could enjoy two playgrounds, swings, slides, a 150 foot long tube slide, and a petting zoo.

The sunflowers are planted Easter weekend and they target the event 50 to 60 days after, to catch them when they are in bloom.

They also grow around 12 acres of hand picked sweetcorn, and it is sold at the festival.

“Little bit better this year being cooler in June. It was so hot last year in July. Today’s a little warm but we had a good turnout last night. We actually run it a little bit later than we did last year being 3 to 8 so you get the sunset and it cools off a little bit compared to normal. Its worked out pretty well for us this year,” said Brian Muetze,

September 16, starts Sunset Valley Farms Fall Festival. It will include corn mazes, and hay rides.

