Community invited for input on future of downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A community open house was held Monday evening at Hub City Brewing for community members to review proposed designs and plans for the future of Jackson.

Monday, they focused on downtown Jackson and the Airways corridor, the first of four subareas that will be worked on in the future.

“The City of Jackson has contracted with LRK and is working with the Greater Jackson Chamber, along with Madison County, to update the city’s master plans. Today, they focused on downtown Jackson, the first of four sub areas that will be worked on in the future,” said Jonathan Flynt, Senior Associate, LRK.

All residents are encouraged to attend future stakeholder meetings and work sessions.

Click here for more details about City of Jackson Master Planning.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.