Free HIV testing available across U.S. on June 27

JACKSON, Tenn. — Free testing is available amid National HIV Testing Day.

An estimated 1 in 8 people living with HIV in the U.S. don’t know their status, and more than half of adults ages 18 to 64 have never been tested for HIV in their lifetime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

National HIV Testing Day is June 27, and Walgreens is partnering with Kaiser Family Foundation, along with local health departments and community organizations, to host the largest HIV testing event in the country, with free and confidential tests available at more than 400 Walgreens locations.

“We believe that if individuals have accessible testing and then treatment options available in their communities, that can help to really overcome both fear and stigma associated with HIV,” said Brad McElya, Director of Specialty Health Solutions at Walgreens.

Those interested can visit participating Walgreens stores on June 27 to receive free and fast test results in a familiar and stigma-free space, no appointment needed.

Click here for more information.

