Jimmy Lynn Watkins, age 60, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Shelia Spicer Watkins, departed this life Saturday morning, June 24, 2023 at his home.

Jimmy was born March 2, 1963 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late Aubrey Anderson Watkins and Ava Hazel Gammel Watkins. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was married February 4, 1996 to Shelia Spicer Watkins. He was self-employed as a flooring and ceiling tile installer for many years and was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville. Jimmy had the “gift of gab” who was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. He loved music was a self-taught guitarist who loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife, Shelia Watkins; five sons, Daniel Watkins (Brittany) of Oakland, TN, Patrick Watkins of Somerville, TN, Blake King (Kim) of Somerville, TN, Brent King (Shelby) of Moscow, TN and Tray Watkins (Katie) of Moscow, TN; three sisters, Hazel Taylor, Nell Burgess and Ava Pulliam; four brothers, John Ed Watkins, Leon Watkins, Jerry Dean Watkins and Timmy Watkins; and seven grandchildren, Hayden Watkins, Danni Lynn Watkins, Nash Watkins, Daisy Mae King, Brooklyn King, Audrie King and Knox Watkins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kasie King; one sister and three brothers.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Watkins will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

