Man accused of two weekend robberies arrested in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A man believed to be responsible for two robberies in Savannah has been arrested.

According to a press release from the Savannah Police Department, 31-year-old Matthew Ryan Talley was taken into custody on Sunday, June 25.

Savannah Police say around 11:02 p.m. on June 23, officers were dispatched to the Cedar Pantry convenience store on Florence Road regarding a robbery, in which a man wearing an orange mask entered the store with his hand in his pocket, holding what appeared to be a gun. Police say the man demanded that the cashier gave him all the money in the register, and once he received it, he fled heading south on Ranch Street.

Around 10:09 p.m. on June 24, police say officers were dispatched to an additional robbery at the Discount Mini Mart on Wayne Road. During this incident, police say a man wearing a towel/mask over his face entered the store with his hand in his pocket, appearing to be holding a gun, and demanded money from the register. According to police, when the cashier reached under the counter, the man fled out of the back door of the business.

The press release states that during the investigation, officers were able to identify the vehicle used in both robberies, which was located by officers on Sunday.

The release says that officers conducted a traffic stop, and the driver attempted to give officers a false name, however he was subsequently identified as Talley.

According to the release, Talley matched the description of the suspect from both robberies and has been charged with aggravated robbery, driving while revoked, criminal impersonation, altering of plates, probation revocation, and a jail mittimus.

Savannah Police say Talley is currently being held at the Hardin County Detention Center pending further action.

