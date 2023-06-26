Ms. Willie Bell Lyons, 73, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her residence in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at First Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10:30 A. M. at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472