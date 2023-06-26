Ms. Willie Bell Lyons
Ms. Willie Bell Lyons, 73, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at her residence in Brownsville.
With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at First Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10:30 A. M. at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads in Wildersville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist Church.
Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472