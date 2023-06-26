State leaders announce nearly 200 new jobs coming to Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced Enchem America Incorporated will be be opening a manufacturing facility in Brownsville.

The company will invest $152. 5 million to establish electrolyte manufacturing operations at I-40 Advantage Industrial Park.

This will be Enchem’s second plant in the U.S., manufacturing electrolytes for electric vehicle batteries.

The project is expected to create 190 new jobs in Haywood County.

Governor Lee will be in Brownsville Tuesday, June 27 for the formal announcement.