Summer coming in hot: How to stay cool, avoid heat exhaustion

JACKSON, Tenn. — As things heat up over West Tennessee, here are some tips on how to stay cool when you’re just too hot.

Health professionals say people over 65, children under age five, those with preexisting medical problems and those taking prescription medications are easily to prone to heat exhaustion.

With summer coming in hot, the best advice for those who are outside is to spend fewer hours in the heat when the sun is at its peak.

Ginger Rowsey with Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department shares some important tips to spot heat exhaustion.

“Excessive headaches, excessive sweating,” Rowsey said. “If people are complaining of feeling dizzy, nausea is another sign. And so if you have those feelings, real fast heart rate, really high body temperature, you need to get out of the heat and try to cool down, and probably if you’re with someone who is having those signs or symptoms, seek medical attention for those people.”

To avoid heat exhaustion, make to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen.

Click here for more information on heat-related illness from the CDC.

