‘Summer of DashPass’ returns with weeks of savings, exclusive offers

JACKSON, Tenn. — How can DoorDash get you everything you need to have the best summer yet?

Discover how DoorDash is becoming a lifeline for busy parents during summer vacation.

Summer of DashPass is back with five jam-packed weeks of savings.

Summer vacation is a time for fun and relaxation, but for families, juggling all the activities and trips with food prep and grocery shopping can often be a daunting task.

Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez unveils tips and innovative solutions to help families plan their summer food prep and make the most of their well-deserved break.

Starting June 15, DoorDash is kicking off its fourth annual Summer of DashPass: five jam-packed weeks of thousands of exciting member-only offers from nearly 200,000 stores nationwide.

“A lot of people don’t think about the added cost in groceries,” Ordonez said. “Let’s say you’re having a get together or having a barbeque at home, you know, all that can add up, so one of the things that I like to do to help me save is also take advantage of Summer of DashPass’s weekly grocery deals.”

DashPass is DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders, saving members over $35 a month on average.

For more news across the U.S., click here.