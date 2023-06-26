Tennessee sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots driver while being dragged by vehicle, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy trying to stop a man from driving away was dragged by the vehicle and fatally shot the driver, officials said.

A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy approached a parked car Saturday as part of an “enforcement action” and tried to stop Jarveon Hudspeth, 21, from leaving the scene, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. It didn’t release the deputy’s name.

For reasons still being investigated, the situation escalated and Hudspeth drove off and dragged the deputy about 100 yards, the statement said. At some point while being dragged, the deputy fired his service weapon at least once and hit the driver, who stopped about a half-mile later, the bureau said.

Hudspeth died on the way to the hospital, and the deputy was hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

