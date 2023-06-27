33rd Annual Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards ceremony held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and Keep Jackson Beautiful hosted the Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards ceremony Tuesday.

This event celebrates residential and commercial properties, exceptional care and environmental stewardship.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger tells us more about the ceremony and how the judging works.

“So what we do is, there are nominations throughout the season, and our master gardeners go and judge the homes,” Mayor Conger said. “We give awards to those who take pride in their homes, show civic pride, keeping their properties and homes up, and making their neighborhood look beautiful.”

General criteria for the annual award is based on overall appearance, tidiness, and neatness. This can be displayed using lawn and hard surfaces, landscape, and flower beds.

Keep Jackson Beautiful coordinator Danielle Wade tells us the inspiration behind this event.

“It’s inspired by the nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful,” Wade said. “This is taking it down to a local level where we can inspire people to take greater pride in where they live, where they work, where they go to school, and hopefully keep those environments cleaner and nicer.”

Wade expresses how great it is to have people wanting to keep Jackson a beautiful location.

“It’s wonderful to get to celebrate people that take pride in their yards, that are out every fall and spring cleaning things up, cleaning up, and just maintaining,” Wade said.

This was the 33rd Annual Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards ceremony.

