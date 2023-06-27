Few Storms Wednesday Morning, Excessive Heat Watch Issued!

A warm front will lift across West Tennessee on Wednesday and could bring a round of morning rain showers and weak storms. By Wednesday afternoon the humidity will increase and Thursday highs will reach 100° with a feels like temperature around 110°. The heat will continue into the weekend. We could also see another round of showers and storms this weekend. We will have the latest forecast details and the latest on the incoming heat wave below.

TONIGHT:

The great weather continued on Tuesday. Tuesday was the nicest day left in the week with the humidity staying low and no chances for rain or storms. Highs on Tuesday made it up to around 90°. The winds were light and came out of the northwest. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the mid 60s. We are not expecting any showers on Tuesday night and skies will remain clear.

WEDNESDAY:

The next system will begin to lift through out of the south on Wednesday. We could see a few morning showers and maybe a weak storm or two, but we are not expecting strong storms or severe weather. Chances for rain is around 30% as the system moves through.

The winds will shift during the day and come out of the southeast. We will see highs reach the low 90s but things will start to get humid overnight. Wednesday night lows will fall down to the low 70s under the warm front. Skies will be partly cloudy in general on Wednesday.

THURSDAY:

The HEAT is going to really start going on Thursday, highs will make it up to around 100°. On top of the heat, it is going to be very humid with a heat index making it feel up to 105°+ plus in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and we can’t rule out a few heat driver showers or weak storms. Severe weather though is not in the forecast. Rain chances are around 10-20%. Tuesday night will be very warm and humid with overnight lows only falling to the mid to upper 70s. The winds will come out of the southwest all day and night long.

FRIDAY:

The intense heat continues on Friday. Friday highs will reach up to around 100° and the heat index could be as high as 110° in the afternoon and evening hours. We will be under a heat advisory and an excessive heat warning could be issued as well. Friday night lows will remain quite hot and only fall down to the upper 70s due to the high dew point. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday and expect a few heat and humidity driven pop up showers and weak storms. Chances for rain is around 20-30%. The winds will remain out of the southwest all day long.

THE WEEKEND:

The next cold front is going to pass by sometime this weekend. As the front passes we are expecting a round of showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance some of the storms could be intense so if you have weekend plans be sure to monitor the forecast this week as the system gets a little closer. We are still expecting a very hot Saturday with highs again reaching the upper 90s to near 100°.

Saturday will also remain humid and a heat advisory will likely continue to start the weekend. As the system passes we are expecting a cool down and Sunday highs will probably be about 10° cooler and reach up to around 90°. If the front passes before Saturday night, we should fall to the low 70s for Sunday and Monday mornings. The winds will shift from the southwest to the west or northwest as the weekend progresses. Skies will be partly cloudy but we will see periods of mostly cloudy skies as the front passes through.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

The CDC reports that around 700 people per year die from heat related deaths. It’s important to know the signs of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

The best way to beat the heat is to know the signs of these heat related illnesses, stay hydrated, and try to keep cool.

Heat exhaustion is a very serious heat related illness. According to the CDC, the following are signs of heat exhaustion:

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

And the CDC recommends the following for someone who is suffering from heat exhaustion:

• Move to a cool place

• Loosen your clothes

• Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

• Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

• You are throwing up

• Your symptoms get worse

• Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures or heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, if not cautious.

According to the CDC website the following are signs of Heat Stroke:

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

And the best way according to the CDC to treat heat stroke is to do the following:

• Call 911 right away, heat stroke is a medical emergency

• Move the person to a cooler place

• Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

• Do not give the person anything to drink

The severe heat can cause other heat related illnesses. Sunburns, sometimes severe, are always a possibility with exposure to sun. It is so important to always wear sunscreen and try to wear clothing or accessories like hats to prevent sun damage.

Stay informed of heat related illnesses, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, and be mindful of feeling overheated. Seek shelter from the sun and hot temps when its possible, and keep a check on relatives or friends who may be affected by the extreme temperatures.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to climb well above normal this week before cooling back down some again this weekend. We could be seeing our 100° days of the year for most of us. There is a chance for showers in the middle of the week and the next storm threat will be here this weekend, so be sure to stay weather aware. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

