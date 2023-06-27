Humboldt man to cycle 200 miles to help fund children’s cancer research

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man will continue a tradition of raising money for a great cause.

Mark Zautner plans to ride 200 miles during September for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

This will be the fifth year Zautner has participated in the Great Cycle Challenge USA, which is one of the biggest cycling events in the country.

According to a press release, over the past eight years, the event has helped raise $63 million for research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Erin Cohen, Director, Events & Partnerships at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Mark, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

“This is the fifth time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” said Mark Zautner. “During those years, I rode 1,057 miles and raised $3,081.53. This year, I am aiming to raise $500 and ride 200 miles.”

Click here to learn more about Zautner’s Great Cycle Challenge USA or to make a donation.

For more information on participating in the Great Cycle Challenge USA, click here.

For more news in the Humboldt area, click here.