Isaiah 117 House receives donation from local realtors association

TRENTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee association presents a check to a nonprofit organization.

The Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors presented a $2,000 check to the Isaiah 117 House.

The nonprofit provides physical and emotional support, in a safe and loving home, for children waiting for foster care placement.

This home will provide clean clothing, smiles, toys, food, and a warm bed.

“We are so excited,” said Jennifer Milam, Isaiah 117 House Expansion Coordinator. “That’s the main thing that we need, is community support and awareness. We really appreciate this donation. We will be able to use it for the home that we are currently remodeling for the Isaiah 117 House.”

