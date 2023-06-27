JPD investigates two attempted robberies in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a news release from the Jackson Police Department, officers are actively investigating two attempted robberies that occurred involving shots being fired.



Around 6:30 Tuesday evening, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Old Hickory Blvd. When officers arrived, they quickly determined a suspect had attempted to rob two businesses– Los Portales and Bargain Hunt.



Officers released a photo of a suspect, identified as a light-skinned male wearing a black hoodie, red athletic pants, black shoes, and a covering over his face. The suspect was last seen running from the area — heading west on Old Hickory Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding this incident or can identify the suspect contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.