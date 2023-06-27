Lee Rodney “Paper Sack” Coleman
Funeral service for Lee Rodney “Paper Sack” Coleman, age 53, will be Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hurt’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Coleman died Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.
