Mamie Yvonne Treadway Calhoun
Mamie Yvonne Treadway Calhoun, age 83, resident of Holly Springs,
Mississippi and wife of the late Dotrie Andan Calhoun, Sr., departed this life
Saturday morning, June 24, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in
Collierville, Tennessee.
Mamie was born March 16, 1940 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of
the late George N. Treadway and Lucille Henley Treadway. She graduated
from Somerville High School and was a homemaker throughout her life.
Mrs. Calhoun was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her
church, Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville, and doing things with her
grandchildren, especially going to all the kids ballgames.
Mrs. Calhoun is survived by two daughters, Andrea Watkins (Rick) and
Tonya Rhodes; her son, Andy Calhoun (DeShon); two sisters, Mabel Parks
and Frances Gabbard; and eight grandchildren, Heather Lane (Ryan),
Drew Calhoun (Amber), Greyson Ewan, Stone Ewan, Emily Adams, Andy
Volentine, Alyssa Rhodes and Rachel Rhodes.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her
sister, Shirley Demby; her brother, Fred Treadway; and her grandson, Tyler
Calhoun.
A visitation for Mrs. Calhoun will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday,
June 29, 2023 at Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville. Funeral Services
will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Pleasants Christian Church
with pastor James Weir officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasants
Christian Church Cemetery.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Drew Calhoun, Ryan Lane,
Rick Watkins and Parker Borth.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes
& Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook
at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.