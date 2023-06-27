Mamie Yvonne Treadway Calhoun

Mamie Yvonne Treadway Calhoun, age 83, resident of Holly Springs,

Mississippi and wife of the late Dotrie Andan Calhoun, Sr., departed this life

Saturday morning, June 24, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in

Collierville, Tennessee.

Mamie was born March 16, 1940 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of

the late George N. Treadway and Lucille Henley Treadway. She graduated

from Somerville High School and was a homemaker throughout her life.

Mrs. Calhoun was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her

church, Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville, and doing things with her

grandchildren, especially going to all the kids ballgames.

Mrs. Calhoun is survived by two daughters, Andrea Watkins (Rick) and

Tonya Rhodes; her son, Andy Calhoun (DeShon); two sisters, Mabel Parks

and Frances Gabbard; and eight grandchildren, Heather Lane (Ryan),

Drew Calhoun (Amber), Greyson Ewan, Stone Ewan, Emily Adams, Andy

Volentine, Alyssa Rhodes and Rachel Rhodes.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her

sister, Shirley Demby; her brother, Fred Treadway; and her grandson, Tyler

Calhoun.

A visitation for Mrs. Calhoun will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday,

June 29, 2023 at Pleasants Christian Church in Rossville. Funeral Services

will be at 2 P.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Pleasants Christian Church

with pastor James Weir officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasants

Christian Church Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Drew Calhoun, Ryan Lane,

Rick Watkins and Parker Borth.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes

& Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook

at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.