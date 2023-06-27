Mugshots : Madison County : 6/26/23 – 6/27/23

Eric Hawkins Eric Hawkins: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence Eric Hawkins: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving under the influence

Adrian Ross Adrian Ross: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/26/23 and 7 a.m. on 6/27/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.