New business opens its Jackson location

JACKSON, Tenn.–A new business has opened its doors in the Hub City.

An open house was held Tuesday morning for Stout’s Carpet and Flooring for those in attendance to learn about the products and services the new business offers, followed by a ribbon cutting.

Stout’s Carpet and Flooring offers a wide variety of services, including demo services, flooring installation, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, caret re-stretching, and much more. The business can also make customer area rugs, granite, and showers.

Stout’s Carpet and Flooring was established in 1986, with two other stores in Oxford and New Albany, Mississippi.

Stout’s Carpet and Flooring is located at 508 Airways Boulevard in west Jackson.