One local town preparing for 4th of July celebration

BETHEL SPRINGS, Tenn.–One town is preparing to go big for the upcoming 4th of July celebrations.

Bethel Springs will host an Independence Day celebration at the community center and Bethel Springs City Park next week.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

“We’re gonna have fireworks at 9. We’re gonna have live music. We’re gonna have food trucks. We’re gonna have a water slide, arts and crafts vendors,” said Mayor John Wood of Bethel Springs.

Mayor Wood says if there is inclement weather, the festivities will be moved inside the community center.

The event is free and open to the public.