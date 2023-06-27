One local town preparing for 4th of July celebration

WBBJ Staff,

Screen Shot 2023 06 27 At 92902 Pm

 

BETHEL SPRINGS, Tenn.–One town is preparing to go big for the upcoming 4th of July celebrations.

Bethel Springs will host an Independence Day celebration at the community center and Bethel Springs City Park next week.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

“We’re gonna have fireworks at 9. We’re gonna have live music. We’re gonna have food trucks. We’re gonna have a water slide, arts and crafts vendors,” said Mayor John Wood of Bethel Springs.

Mayor Wood says if there is inclement weather, the festivities will be moved inside the community center.
The event is free and open to the public.

 

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts