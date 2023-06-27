Street resurfacing contract approved by Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, the City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, city councilmembers and a few residents attended a special called meeting to discuss a contract with Ford Construction Company for street resurfacing.

After the proposal was discussed briefly, it was put to a vote and approved.

Mayor Conger shares some of the next steps.

“[We] let Ford know that they got the contract, that the council voted on it. We will sign the contract, and then hopefully, first couple weeks of July, we should start seeing milling the streets,” Mayor Conger said.

Some of the streets listed are Carriage House Drive that connects from North Highland to the 45 Bypass, Christmasville Cove that connects from Chloe Place to the street joint by the hotels in the cove.

Ridgemont Drive, Old Medina, Old Humboldt and the T.R. White parking lot are also on the list.

“Highland will not be in there,” Conger explained. “The bypass will not be in there. Parkway’s not in there. You know, I-40, 70, 18, those are all state routes that we can’t repave. But our goal is arterial streets, city streets, collector streets and residential streets.”

Streets were chosen based on the survey that took place in 2019.

“They rated the streets one to 10. One meaning dire need of street resurfacing. 10 being freshly resurfaced. And so our goal coming in the term was take care of all the ones and twos,” Conger said.

The streets listed as being resurfaced are between a rating of 1 and 3, but there are a couple of 4 and 5’s as well.

Mayor Conger also shared that COVID-19 delayed some things, but they are expecting to conduct a new survey, due to surveys needing to be complete every 4 to 5 years.

Also, public notices will be announced as construction is taking place.

