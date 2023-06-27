Summer Learning Camp underway at Denmark Elementary

DENMARK, Tenn. — As kids begin their summer break, one elementary school stays open for just a few more weeks.

Denmark Elementary has been hosting a summer learning camp for the past three years, educating students and focusing more on stream areas of learning.

That includes science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Denmark Elementary Summer Learning Camp runs from June 25 until June 30, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, for grades kindergarten through 5th.

Site administrator Elizabeth Pickens shares a few words on how their teachers are making those TN Ready standards a priority in the classrooms.

“I am sure that our teachers are hitting those standards that they find that were low, especially on that TN Ready test, so they are reinforcing where kids were showing low, they’re not doing a general, they’re very specific and targeted,” Pickens said.

This camp is no cost at all. On their last day, the camp plans to have a fun send-off for the students that attended camp.

