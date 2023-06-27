VA explains signs of PTSD, how to seek treatment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Department of Veterans Affairs encourages veterans, service members, and civilians who have experienced trauma, to take a self-screening for PTSD.

Many people experience some type of trauma in their lives, which leads to post traumatic stress disorder.

It’s estimated that six out of every 100 people will have PTSD at some point in their lives.

Some symptoms of PTSD are feeling upset when a person is reminded of a traumatic event, feeling more anger and guilt, and depression.

If you think you may have PTSD, the VA highly recommends a screening to test for it.

If your results come back positive, Sonya Norman, director of the PTSD Consultation Program at the VA, explains what you can do next.

“If it’s a veteran, they can go to the VA, if it’s someone who is not a veteran they can go to their primary care, they can go to a mental health clinic, or their mental health provider,” Norman said. “Let them know about the positive screen, figuring out what is going on and get into treatment.”

If you’re interested in learning more about PTSD or taking a screening test, click here.

