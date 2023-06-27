West TN Chapter wins EXCEL Platinum Award from SHRM

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) is receiving recognition for elevating human resources and improving workplaces.

A press release states SHRM recently awarded West Tennessee SHRM with the prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the chapter’s accomplishments in 2022.

“SHRM’s impact on the world of work is due to the dedication and efforts of our chapters and state councils like West Tennessee SHRM. The Platinum EXCEL Award is not only a celebration of the great work done by the West Tennessee chapter —it’s also recognition of their focus and determination to cause the effect to make great workplaces”, said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, president, and chief executive officer of SHRM. “Their HR leadership is exemplary.”

The release says the EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels, including bronze, silver, gold and platinum. West Tennessee SHRM achieved the top platinum level, and will receive recognition in SHRM publications and conferences, a logo for display on its website, and information to share with its members about the award’s significance.

