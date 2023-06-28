Baptist Carroll County team visits library for Tot Time

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Toddlers at a local library recently received a visit from the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County team.

A press release states the team visited the Carroll County Public Library to participate in “Tot Time,” a relaxed and fun environment the library offers on Wednesday mornings for children five and under and their caregivers.

During the program, team members read books aloud, such as “Pete the Kitty Goes to the Doctor” and “How Do Dinosaurs Get Well Soon?”

“It’s important to Baptist that we participate in local events, such as Tot Time,” said Michael Dennison, chaplain and director of pastoral care for Baptist Carroll County. “Our team enjoys the camaraderie and giving back to the community.”

