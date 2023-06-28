Boy age 10 in critical condition in Tennessee accidental shooting; police say 14-year-old detained

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition after an apparent accidental shooting Wednesday at a youth community center in Tennessee, according to police, who have detained a 14-year-old for further investigation.

A Knoxville Police Department news release says the shooting occurred at the Phyllis Wheatley Center on Wednesday morning. Police say no other injuries were reported and there is no active threat.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Phyllis Wheatley Center is the main facility for the YWCA’s youth programs in East Tennessee, according to its website.

The YWCA said it was reviewing safety protocols and making plans to provide resources to children and staff after the traumatic event. In an emailed statement, the YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley said it had contacted families and kids were being picked up from the facility.

The YWCA asked the public to join in “wrapping all of our young people in your love and prayers.”

For more news across the state, click here.