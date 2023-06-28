Discovery Park to host Independence Day celebration this Saturday

UNION CITY, Tenn. — An annual event returns this weekend to a local attraction.

The Discovery Park of America will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A press release states the event will feature a variety of programs and activities to enjoy, including the ringing of the park’s Liberty Bell replica.

Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit will be on-site throughout the duration of the event, offering a scavenger hunt and historical interpreter Jeff Talley.

A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. in the Lower Military Gallery, followed by community singing of patriotic songs in The Chapel at noon.

At 1:30 at The Chapel, the park will hold its Boston Tea Party and the Ringing of the Bell.

Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Boulevard in Union City.

