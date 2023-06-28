Dr. Kimberly McCormick named interim president of Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — An interim president has been named as Jackson State Community College searches for its 7th president.

According to a press release, Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Chancellor Dr. Flora Tydings has appointed TBR Executive Vice Chancellor External Affairs, Dr. Kimberley McCormick, to serve as interim president.

McCormick is a Chattanooga native who has served on Chancellor Tydings’ administrative staff since 2017, first as a special assistant to the Chancellor before being appointed to her role as Executive Vice Chancellor of External Affairs.

A press release states she has also served as an interim president of the Nashville State Community College in 2018.

“Dr. McCormick has a proven record of assisting in leadership roles at critical times, including her service as interim president of Nashville State Community College,” said Chancellor Tydings. “She was a respected administrator at Chattanooga State before I asked her to come to our system office, where in addition to her regular duties, she has advised several new presidents across our system. She’s familiar with the Jackson area and West Tennessee and I’m confident she will lead the college well until the next president is appointed.”

Before starting her role at TBR, McCormick served as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, interim dean in the Business and Information Technologies Division, and as an associate vice president within two different divisions.

“This is an exciting time for Jackson State as the institution begins to write a new chapter in its history, with a new President taking the college to greater heights,” said McCormick. “There is transformative work being done here, and I think the college’s track record of industry-leading graduates speaks for itself. Now, with the industry growth seen across West Tennessee, I believe the college is poised for future success, and I encourage West Tennesseans to take advantage of the excellent program offerings.”

The release says the search for the next president is currently underway, with a new president expected to be selected prior to September 30.

