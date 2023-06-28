Extreme heat arriving in West Tennessee: Tips on staying cool, avoiding illness

JACKSON, Tenn. — Extreme heat is deadly and kills more people than any other weather event.

Extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, more severe, and lasting longer. But we can take action to prepare.

It’s important to check in with friends and relatives, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.

For those who need a place to go into during heat waves, the public library in your area is a safe option.

“You know, when it’s hot outside like it’s supposed to be for the next couple of days, the library is the perfect place to be,” said Dinah Harris, director of the Jackson-Madison County Public Library. “If you don’t have anywhere to stay during the day, just come on in and you can read a magazine, you can read a newspaper, you can even read a book.”

Everyone in the community is welcome to come in during business hours, but you must follow the rules of the library.

“The only thing we ask is that anybody that comes in, you know, be mindful that it is a library and that we need to be relatively quiet because there are people studying, taking tests, and things like that,” Harris said.

Those who are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses include young children, older adults, those with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.

The public library has resources and amenities that help those at risk.

“We’re always open. You can come in in the winter when it’s cold, you can come in in the summer when it’s hot and enjoy not only, like I said, the cool air conditioning, but enjoy just the company of other people,” Harris said.

It is important to slow down in hot weather. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and take breaks as needed.

If you’re outside for long periods of time, wear light clothes if possible and apply sunscreen every two hours.

“You don’t need to be out in this extreme heat unless you have to be. And staying hydrated is very important,” Harris said.

It’s also important to keep pets in mind during times of extreme heat — if you’re hot, they’re hot.

You can visit the National Weather Service website for more tips on how to prepare and protect yourself from scorching hot temperatures.

