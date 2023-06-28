Lifeline Blood Services to kick off annual blood drive with a bang

JACKSON, Tenn.–Lifeline Blood Services is preparing to host its annual “All-American” themed blood drive.

All donors who give blood Thursday, June 29 will receive a patriotic donor t-shirt and a voucher for a free Forge Burger and fries from The Blacksmith.

Marketing manager Melinda Reid says someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds and being a donor helps people right here in west Tennessee.

“It’s a way to really help West Tennesseans, because we wanna keep our shelves stocked with a really healthy blood supply. Also, the cherry on top is that your name will go into the drawing, when you donate, for a 2020 Ford Mustang,” said Reid.

You can donate as part of the All-American themed blood drive Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lifeline’s north Jackson location on 183 Sterling Farms Drive.