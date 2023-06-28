Local students get university experience at Kid College in Parsons

PARSONS, Tenn. — Kids experience college life for the first time at a local campus.

UT Marin’s Parsons center is hosting “Kid College” this week.

This camp was open to kids from kindergarten to fifth grade. The camp costs $95 for the children to attend with lunch provided.

Classes for these young pupils were American STREAM class, cooking class, meteorology class, and nutrition class.

“Our goal with Kid College is we want kids to have a great experience of college at an early age,” said Heather Coleman, program resource specialist. “We want them to be forward thinking. We always want them to have an end goal and start working at that as early as possible, so having a good experience here really helps them get thinking down the road, and we hope to see them here in a few years as students.”

This summer was the highest attendance for young campers this year.

For more local news, click here.