Morgan White named new Executive Director of Jackson Arts Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Executive Director has been named for the Jackson Arts Council.

According to a press release, the position has been filled by Smyrna, Tennessee native Morgan White.

The release states that White has a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations from Freed-Hardeman University, where she recently served as Senior Regional Admissions Director, responsible for developing relationships with unreached communities to promote higher education at FHU.

White has worked as a Public Relations intern with The Bramblett Group in Henderson, as well as a Camp Counselor and Activity Coordinator at the Gander Brook Christian Camp in Raymond, Maine.

The release also says that White, who currently resides with her husband in Jackson, is a passionate advocate for the Arts, having participated in numerous arts activities and programs during her schooling.

“We are very excited to welcome Morgan into her new role as Executive Director and look forward to both her and the Jackson Arts Council enjoying great success as we look to the future!” said Darlette Samuels, President of the Jackson Arts Council Board of Directors.

