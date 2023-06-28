Mrs. Rebecca Sue George Lowery passed away on Sunday June 18, 2023 at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Lowery was 80 years old when she passed away. Rebecca was born in Paris, Tennessee to the late Robert Peyton George and the late Ruby Mae (Hart) George. On August 4, 1961 Rebecca married Francis Byrd Lowery and he preceded her in death in 1978.

Rebecca was active in her church Sunday school class as treasurer. Recently she asked a new member to fill her position as treasurer and she did. She graduated from E. W. Grove High school in 1960. She also took accounting classes at Luther Rice College. Rebecca loved to dance and sing. She sang in her church choir for many years. Her favorite singer was Elvis Presley. She also loved Clogging. Rebecca loved people and babies. She worked in the nursery at church for many years.

Rebecca is survived by her brother Max (Lenora) George and her sister Martha George from Paris, Tennessee; her son Michael Francis Lowery of Covington, GA; grandchildren Lauren, Chelsea, and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Landon, Grayson, and Adeline; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca was also preceded in death by a sister Juanita George, and two brothers John Thomas and Robert Harold George.

Her funeral service will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 West Washington Street in Paris, at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 1st with Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 AM Saturday, July 1st until time of service at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers for Ms. Lowery will be Tommy George, Patrick George, David George, Keith George, Tim Helmick, and David Cornelius.