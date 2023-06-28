‘Operation Dry Water’ aims to reduce boating accidents amid holiday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Operation Dry Water returns for the July 4th holiday period.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be participating in Operation Dry Water from July 1-3.

Operation Dry Water is a three-day period of enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating.

The July 4th holiday means an increase in boater activity, and the TWRA will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions.

Over the course of the July 4th holiday period, law enforcement officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.

“This year, we already had 14 fatal boating accidents, which is an increase in what we typically see,” said Amy Spencer, Communications and Outreach for TWRA in West TN. “In a normal year, we average 22 fatalities, and we are going into our busiest weekend with already a lot of fatalities. And we just really stress for people to please be safe. One thing we ask is you to have a proper look out, that’s the number one cause of accidents in Tennessee, so just make sure you’re watching out where you’re going and where the other boat is going.”

With July 4 falling on a Tuesday this year, the TWRA holiday period will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and continues through midnight on the 4th.

For more local news, click here.