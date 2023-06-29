Ahead of Independence Day, know the law when it comes to fireworks

MEDINA, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is a time for families to come together, grill, spend quality time, think about our country’s independence and maybe set off a few fireworks — but first, it’s important to know the laws and safe procedures with fireworks.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to multiple police and sheriff’s department to learn about the legality of fireworks around the area.

For residents of Milan, fireworks are legal to use in the city limits from June 27 through July 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4th , they are legal from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In Dyersburg and Humboldt, it is illegal to discharge fireworks within the city limits.

The City of Martin has a law that prohibits the noise from fireworks. However due to the holiday, law enforcement will be lenient but they do ask that people refrain from using fireworks after 10 p.m.

In Savannah, it is legal to use fireworks in the city limits as long as it is done on your property, isn’t a nuisance to anyone else, and they must be used on a seasonal basis from June 20 to July 5.

For the residents of Lexington, fireworks are legal within city limits three days before July 4th, the day of, and three days after from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In Jackson and Madison County the rules are very stringent.

“The law is pretty clear cut, in the city of Jackson fireworks and the use of fireworks are illegal within the city limits,” said Fire Marshal Billingsley of the Jackson Fire Department.

Fireworks are also illegal in Madison County as well. However, Fire Marshal Billingsley says you can still witness an amazing Fourth of July fireworks celebration at the Freedom Fest that’s put on by the county at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

Fire Marshal Billingsley says the fire department does experience an increase in calls around this time of year due to fires caused by fireworks and a surplus of injuries.

“You have Roman Candles and bottle rockets and things that are going all different directions hitting cars and homes and people sometimes and that’s kind of what happens and they start fires as well so our call volume does increase,” said Fire Marshal Billingsley.

As for safety tips if you are in an area that permits fireworks, be mindful of others and your surroundings, do not allow children to light their own fireworks, and be aware of any potential fire hazards nearby.

If you’re unsure of the laws in your area regarding fireworks call your local county or city fire department.

