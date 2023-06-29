Authorities respond to wreck in Muse Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a wreck in a local park Thursday.

Shortly after noon, we were made aware of a single-vehicle wreck that occurred in Muse Park.

Our crew arrived to find the vehicle just off of the road in a wooded area.

Fire officials were inspecting the vehicle before a wrecker arrived to transport it from the site.

A witness on scene told our crew they observed a female driver exit the vehicle, appearing bloody.

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of the injuries.

