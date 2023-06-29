Billy Wayne McCulley, Jr., age 53, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Billy was born October 9, 1969 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Billy Wayne McCulley, Sr. and Annie Ruth “Ann” Wright McCulley. He graduated from Fayette Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee and worked as a machinist in the medical field for many years. He was employed at Wright Medical and Elite Medical. Billy was a member of Hickory Withe Full Gospel Church, where he was baptized. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing and hunting.

Mr. McCulley is survived by two daughters, Felicia N. Smith (Ashli) of Tulsa, OK and Darla Watson (Tyler) of Mountain Home, AR; his sister, Gloria Biggs (Clay) of Arlington, TN; and two grandchildren, Joel Mead and Lively Watson of Mountain Home, AR. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Wayne McCulley.

Funeral Services for Mr. McCulley will be at 12 noon Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Trey South, pastor of Whittentown Baptist Church in Ripley, Mississippi, officiating Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. McCulley will be from 10 A.M. to 12 noon Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Billy Doyle, Jake Holmes, Quen LaNier, Dennis Essary, Leo Dortch and Evan Gangaware. Alternate pallbearers will be Billy Doyle, Wayne Lawrence, Michael Lawrence, John Dixon, Clay Biggs and Dean Smith.

