Expert shares grilling tips, recipe ideas ahead of July 4th cookouts

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 4th of July is less than a week away, and one expert is sharing some grilling tips that will help you take the edge off.

So first, you want to think about who you are preparing for, the food you want to incorporate, plus the materials and seasonings to make the feast a success.

To start off, if you are looking for some tasty veggies, we have you covered.

Sweet potatoes can be a crowd favorite and you can cook them in a way that is simple for your event.

“We simply cut them into wedges for a little bit of a twist,” said ‘Butcher on the Block’ author Matt Moore. “I’m going to mix them with some taco seasoning or grill them to give them a beautiful caramelization, or you can make easy sweet potato fries using your air fryer.”

Corn is another BBQ favorite, and for good reason. From taste to color, it adds a pop of flavor to every course.

“So I’m actually going to cut the corn into what we call corn ribs,” Moore said. “So we just quarter it vertically and it does a few things. It opens up a little bit more surface area, which is going to give us some more char on the corn. It’s going to ensure that the corn isn’t going to roll around on the grill while you’re cooking other things.”

From veggies to meats, a lot of BBQ lovers are ready to taste the smoke flavor.

“Flank is a really affordable cuts tender, it’s beefy,” said Moore. “We pull it off the grill, let it rest up, and create kind of what’s called a board sauce where you’re slicing it and a little dijon mustard, some shallots and some capers. And again, slicing it thin and on the bias is going to make sure it’s super tender, giving you that hard sear and just combining it and it’s natural juices.”

And Moore also has tips on keeping the stress down during the planning process.

“Maybe if you’re really stressed out about it, go out and maybe shop the day before,” Moore said. Make sure that you’ve got all your ingredients, that way you find when you get into the cooking process, ‘Hey, I’ve got everything here. I don’t have to make a last minute run to the store.’ And then at the end of the day, remember it’s more about entertaining than anything else.”

And another tip he added was make sure you feel comfortable with controlling the temperature of the grill, and try it out before the day you BBQ.

Click here for more information on recipes or food to help you plan your special BBQ celebrations.

