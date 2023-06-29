Fern Marie Adams, age 62, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday evening, June 27, 2023 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Fern was born April 9, 1961 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved and breathed for her family. Fern loved the beach, loud family get togethers and working in her flowerbeds.

Ms. Adams is survived by two daughters, Jana Gale Brown and Kathleen Marie Cooper; her chosen son, David Cedell; two brothers, Terry Daugherty and Randy Daugherty; eleven grandchildren, Bobby Ray, Kayla, Billy Bob, Gaven, Devin, Mikey, Hayley, Tamariea, Lexi, Bre and Izzy; eight great-grandchildren, Bridget Jean, Alana Gale, Tucker, Presley, An’Marie, Ka’Trina, Keh’Lani and Kamari; and two great-grandchildren on the way.

A visitation for Ms. Adams will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services will be at 3 P.M. Monday, July 3, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Personal remarks will be given by her grandchildren.

None