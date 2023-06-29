Jackson Housing Authority holds ‘Family Empowerment Expo’ at Allenton Heights

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local housing authority hosted a “Family Empowerment Expo” on Thursday.

Jackson Housing Authority had vendors from health and nutrition, education and family care, to job opportunities, so they could create connections with their residents in Allenton Heights.

The event featured free food and prizes, and offered activities for residents to join in.

Jackson police and fire officials, as well as HUD, were present helping families.

“Our goal is to foster relationships, put people in positions, connecting the services so they can make this a temporary thing,” said Mark Reid, JHA Executive Director.

The next Family Empowerment Expo will be on July 12 in Lincoln Courts.

