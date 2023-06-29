Lexington Police investigate several reports of theft from mailboxes, offer reward

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The Lexington Police Department is investigating several reported thefts.

According to police, the department has been made aware of multiple incidents involving checks being stolen from residents’ mailboxes.

Police say that once stolen, the victims’ checks have been altered and cashed in a very short time following the theft.

Residents are being encouraged to send outgoing checks through the mail at the post office, if an electronic payment is not possible.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to the department at (731) 968-6666.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.

