LIFELINE holds ‘All-American Blood Drive’ with gifts for donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a busy week at LIFELINE!

Thursday is their All-American Blood Drive.

All donors who give blood on Thursday receive a patriotic donor t-shirt and a voucher for a free Forge Burger and fries from The Blacksmith.

Marketing Manager Melinda Reid says someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, and being a donor helps people right here in West Tennessee.

They’re currently in need of o-positive and o-negative blood types. Reid says this is what the hospitals use most.

“We also have our blood mobile out front, so come on in, no appointment is necessary, just walk right on in,” Reid said. “The process takes about 40 minutes, something you can do on your lunch break or do right after work.”

The Dyersburg location will have their blood drive July 1-3 and July 5.

